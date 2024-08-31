KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the woman who fell into a sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India, here, has yet to find a positive sign.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), in a statement, stated that the SAR team conducted small-scale excavations with a depth of one to two metres at the first sewage drain at the incident location.

“The excavation was carried out after the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) detected an anomaly located one meter underground within the ground zero area.

“The SAR team conducted manual shoring to excavate up to 1.5 metres, but the findings were negative,” read the statement.

It also stated that the manual excavation work was halted at around 10.15 pm.

In a statement yesterday, DBKL said that the SAR operation, which entered its eighth day, continued using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) with searches also conducted at night.

On August 23, an Indian woman, G. Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, went missing after falling into an eight-meter-deep hole due to a landslide on Jalan Masjid India while on her way to a nearby temple.

The SAR operation was activated on the same day, involving security personnel and local authorities who employed various techniques, including jetting, flushing, and suctioning water from the site, to locate the victim. — Bernama