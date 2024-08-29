KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Former PKR MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid has addressed a viral video of him appearing to carry a firearm at a press conference two days ago.

In a post on X today, he wrote that he has held a licence to carry a firearm since 2012 and currently owns one.

“As a firearms license holder since 2012 and owning a firearm, the firearm must not be left anywhere and must always be in my custody,” said Abdullah, who is the acting president of the Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA).

“So it's not just the stadium, I take it everywhere I go,” he added in his post.

The viral video showed what appeared to be a pistol holstered on Abdullah’s hip after he gave a press conference on KLFA’s congress two days ago.

The holstered weapon was visible when he stood up and pushed his jacket behind to take his phone from his pants pocket.

Abdullah is also the Tekun Nasional chairman and served as the Kuala Langat MP for two terms from 2008 to 2018.

He won the Kapar parliamentary seat for Pakatan Harapan in the 2018 general election.

However, he lost the seat in the 2022 general election to PAS’s Dr Halimah Ali by 11,782 votes.