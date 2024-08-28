KUALA KANGSAR, Aug 28 — Perak police will station liaison officers at universities and university colleges to enhance safety and prevent criminal activities.

State police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said that this initiative is a collaboration with higher education institutions (IPTs) and will see all district police chiefs and their deputies serving as university liaison officers.

“Previously, school liaison officers were ranked inspectors or lower, but now district police chiefs and deputies will be directly involved at the IPT level,” he said.

“Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) is the first to receive a university liaison officer, coinciding with its Silver Jubilee celebration,” Azizi said at the launch of the 2024-2028 Strategic Plan during the university’s 25th anniversary event held at the Multipurpose Hall today.

Azizi urged those appointed to be creative and innovative in fostering strong relationships with the universities and colleges.

“Our priority is ensuring that IPTs, with their large student populations, feel the police presence and are able to share information and work with us,” he said.

“District police chiefs and their deputies will rotate responsibilities, planning engaging programmes with student affairs and the broader university community.

Although these officers have primary duties, Azizi is confident they can handle the additional role of university liaison officers.

“Some districts have one or two universities, but our goal is to create a safe environment at all IPTs. We recognise that early crime prevention requires close cooperation between universities and the police,” he added.

Earlier, Azizi gave a talk during the Bicara Merdeka segment. Also present were Perak State Development Corporation (PKNP) chief executive Datuk Redza Rafiq Abdul Razak and USAS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr. Wan Sabri Wan Yusof. — Bernama