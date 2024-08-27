KLUANG, Aug 27 — Two policemen are seriously injured after they were partially buried in a landslide while carrying out a bomb detonation exercise along Jalan Tabah in Taman Sri Lambak here today.

The two policemen have been identified as Kpl Abd Halim Zainal and Kpl Muhammad Faruuqi Shamsary.

Both are being treated in the red zone of the Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang.

Abd Halim, who is in his 30s, suffered a raptured pelvic bone and ribs and has internal bleeding with breathing difficulties.

Muhammad Faruuqi, who is in his 20s, has a broken thigh bone and is also reported to have breathing difficulties.

Both men are attached with the Johor police contingent’s explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) unit.

Johor police chief M. Kumar confirmed that the landslide had occurred during a bomb detonation exercise in Kluang at 3pm.

“I have yet to receive more details on the extent of the two policemen’s injuries,” he said when contacted by the media today.

The state’s top cop is expected to issue a statement on the incident soon.