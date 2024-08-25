KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Want to do something special and fun this week to mark Merdeka month? Hop over to Stadium Merdeka!

Malaysia’s historical landmark Stadium Merdeka is now reopened to the public again, having officially opened its doors again on August 17 by hosting The Sultan of Selangor’s Cup (TSSC) football tournament.

Now’s your chance to visit Stadium Merdeka. (Stadium Merdeka’s owner PNB Merdeka Ventures Sdn Bhd told Malay Mail that one of the last major events held at the stadium previously was the Himalayan Gold Cup Football Tournament from January 25 to 27, 2020. That was about four years ago.)

To celebrate the reopening of Stadium Merdeka and the upcoming Hari Kebangsaan (National Day), a series of community-focused activities for all ages will be held throughout the Merdeka week, particularly August 25 (Sunday), August 31 (Merdeka Day/ Saturday) and September 1 (Sunday).

“The reopening of the stadium during this period aims to honour the Merdeka spirit at Stadium Merdeka leading up to Merdeka Day on 31st August.

“The decision to reactivate Stadium Merdeka with a variety of exciting programmes and events is a way to pay tribute to the stadium’s historical importance and create a memorable experience for the public,” PNB Merdeka Ventures said, adding that these activities reaffirm the importance of Merdeka (independence) and celebrates the stadium’s rich heritage.

Here’s what you can expect this Sunday (August 25). These events are all free, but you will need to register online first via https://bit.ly/StadiumMerdekaExperience: 7.00am until 9.00am — Yoga Session

8.30am until 9.30am — Zumba Session

10am until 11am — Choose one: Batik Painting Workshop / Art Therapy Workshop / Stadium Heritage Tour 1

11.30am until 12.30pm — Stadium Heritage Tour 2

A Merdeka weekend treat

There’s a bit of everything for everyone who wants to mark the 67th Merdeka anniversary while doing something fun and meaningful over the weekend, including retail therapy and getting fit.

For history buffs or architecture enthusiasts, be sure to sign up for the one-hour-long Stadium Heritage Tours (August 25, August 31, September 1), which is open to all age groups.

“The stadium heritage tours are about the history and cultural significance of Stadium Merdeka. The tour guide will discuss Malaysia’s Independence Day, events held at the stadium and the unique architecture,” PNB Merdeka Ventures told Malay Mail.

Town planner Afzal Azhari, who is a member of the International Council on Monuments and Sites’s (ICOMOS) Malaysia executive board, will be hosting the curated experiential tour around Stadium Merdeka.

One of the August 31 highlights is a free public talk titled “Pengalaman dan Makna MERDEKA Kepada Saya” by renowned Malaysian architect Datuk Hajeedar Abdul Majid, who will share his personal experience of the Independence Day celebration back in 1957.

“He will recount his memories of witnessing Tunku Abdul Rahman’s historic declaration at Stadium Merdeka, emphasising the profound impact this moment had on his sense of national pride,” PNB Merdeka Ventures said. To attend this talk, you have to register here.

There will also be instructors leading cultural dance and music sessions, workshops, and fitness activities such as yoga and zumba at Stadium Merdeka.

On both August 31 and September 1, Stadium Merdeka will also be hosting community markets from 11am to 8pm. There will be live performances and 40 vendors selling items such as food, clothing, merchandise and accessories.

For now, participants would only have to pay for the Photo Walk and Kaki Jelajah Warisan Merdeka Day Walk on August 31 and Children’s Stadium Merdeka Walk on September 1.

Most importantly, remember to register for the Stadium Merdeka events. Register here: https://bit.ly/StadiumMerdekaExperience

For the latest updates about Stadium Merdeka and the events there, follow these two Instagram accounts: @stadiummerdeka and @merdeka118.

Ok, I’m excited to come, but how do I get there?

PNB Merdeka Ventures encouraged the public to take public transportation for convenient access to Stadium Merdeka.

“Five key rail stations serve this area: Merdeka MRT, Maharajalela Monorail as well as Hang Tuah, Pasar Seni and Plaza Rakyat LRT. These stations provide efficient and accessible routes for reaching the stadium,” it said.

The most convenient public transport option would be taking the monorail to the Maharajalela station which offers direct access to Stadium Merdeka. Once you go past the ticket barriers at the station, take a short flight of stairs and go through a covered walkway. You will then see the stadium.

Tips to enjoy Stadium Merdeka

Do bring: Water

Sunglasses

Umbrella or cap

Camera for a good selfie

Comfortable clothes and footwear

Based on guidelines posted on Stadium Merdeka’s Instagram account, these are not allowed at the stadium: Smoking / vaping / alcoholic beverage / flammable liquid / littering /

Pets

Cycling / skateboarding / rollerskating

Fighting / sparring / bickering / use of vulgar words / public display of affection

Event or business without management approval

Enjoying Stadium Merdeka beyond the Merdeka week

According to PNB Merdeka Ventures, Stadium Merdeka will offer a 20,000-capacity arena, a standard football pitch for matches and sports events, modern changing rooms, persons with disabilities (PWD) facilities, a running track and towering floodlights.

You will have to make bookings and pay fees for private events at Stadium Merdeka, such as for sports day, family day or football tournaments.

The running track is now open to the public for free at these times only. Do check the Merdeka 118 and Stadium Merdeka social media accounts for the latest timings:

Making Stadium Merdeka a space for the community

PNB Merdeka Ventures CEO Tengku Datuk Ab Aziz Tengku Mahmud said the company had “restored Stadium Merdeka back to its 1957 form as a historical landmark and to honour the Merdeka spirit and preserve the stadium’s legacy”.

“The reactivation via community events at Stadium Merdeka will play a significant role in breathing life into the stadium and as a new vibrant community hub. In particular through sports, education, heritage & cultural events whilst promoting local businesses through our monthly community markets.

“By attracting visitors to the stadium, it will also create footfall for cultural attractions within this area, such as Chinatown and Kampung Attap, these events will showcase the unique identity of the neighbourhood. This will create a more vibrant and inclusive atmosphere, making the area a must-visit destination for those seeking authentic experiences in Kuala Lumpur.

“PNB Merdeka Ventures is committed to ensuring that the stadium is well-maintained and functional, serving as a vibrant, gathering place for the community and a symbol of Malaysia’s rich history,” he told Malay Mail.