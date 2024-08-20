SHAH ALAM, Aug 20 — Three customers visiting a bridal shop here suffered RM22,000 in losses when their valuables were robbed in an incident two days ago.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said there were four customers and three workers inside the shop when it was ambushed by four men in helmets and masks armed with a machete and a knife.

"The suspects took seven minutes to carry out the robbery with the shop losing RM1,000 in cash.

"Three Indian women customers were also robbed of the jewellery they were wearing,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Iqbal said the alleged incident at about 12.25pm did not involve any injuries to the victims.

He said efforts to track down and arrest the suspects aged between 30 and 40 were underway.

Earlier, a closed-circuit camera recording lasting 2 minutes 4 seconds had gone viral showing the panicky situation in a shop that was suddenly raided by four armed robbers. — Bernama



