GEORGE TOWN, Aug 19 — Incumbent Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow is unsure if he has been nominated to continue as chairman in the party’s state election next month.

The Penang chief minister said nominations for candidates will only close on August 24.

“The party headquarters will inform the candidates that are nominated and eligible to contest after the nomination closes,” he told reporters after the opening of the Food Bayana food court here this morning.

Chow had previously said the nominations were to close today.

According to DAP’s rules, only candidates with the support of two branches will be able to contest in the party elections.

Chow said the eligible candidates would be known only after confirmation from the party headquarters, in which case it would be up to the nominees to accept or reject their candidacy.

“So, I will have to wait until then to know if I received the needed support to contest, this is the process,” he said.

Speculation has it that Chow will not run for the DAP party poll on September 22.

Instead, rumour has it that Penang DAP secretary Lim Hui Ying who is sister to the party’s national chairman Lim Guan Eng, and also deputy finance minister, is gunning for the state chairman post.

Chow has served as the Penang DAP chairman since 1999 and as the party's national vice chairman since 2004.

Traditionally, the state party chairman also leads the state government.

But Penang has set a two-term limit for its chief minister since 2018; this is also Chow’s second term in that role.