GEORGE TOWN, Aug 16 — Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow has brushed off news reports that he was not among candidates nominated for the party’s upcoming committee elections as “premature”.

The DAP national vice chairman did not deny nor confirm the reports but pointed out that the nomination process is still ongoing.

“The news reports did not quote me and it would seem the media doesn’t understand me, that I normally won’t comment on this prematurely,” he told reporters on the sidelines after attending a Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony at The Light City here.

He said the nomination process only closes on August 19 so any decision related to his nomination will be made after that.

He said nominated candidates will be informed after nominations closed and they will be given time to decide on whether to accept or reject the nomination.

It was reported in the Chinese vernacular newspapers that Chow would not be defending his party posts in the upcoming party elections.

The Penang DAP congress and committee elections will be held at Spice Arena on September 22.

Chow, who is also Penang chief minister, has served as the Penang DAP chairman since 1999 and as the party’s national vice chairman since 2004.