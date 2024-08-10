IPOH, Aug 10 — A lance corporal was grazed by stray gunfire while undergoing firearms training at the VAT 69 Commando’s Close Combat Training Complex (CQB) range in Ulu Kinta near here on Tuesday.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said the 27-year-old policeman was injured on the side of his left ear in the incident at about 2.15 pm after a police inspector missed a target which hit the victim.

He said the victim was undergoing a firearm handling course with 46 trainees from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division at the Dungun police headquarters (IPD) in Terengganu, when the incident occurred.

He said several trainers including the medical team had given initial treatment to the victim to stop the bleeding.

“The victim, who was wounded on the edge of his left ear, was sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB). So far the victim is reported to be in a stable condition and receiving outpatient treatment,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Elaborating further, Azizi said the training on the shooting range for officers and policemen involved the theory of handling firearms and static shooting practice at a distance of seven metres (m).

He said when the session continued in the afternoon, the trainees were instructed to empty their weapons before training started under the supervision of the trainer.

“After checking a weapon and it has been confirmed that there are no bullets, the training continues with a review of the technique of inserting and removing bullets in a weapon without bullets, while the trainees are in a four-line formation.

“While this exercise was being carried out, a shot suddenly rang out and hit the victim,” he said, adding that the shooting drill resumed as usual once security aspects were rechecked and the victim was under treatment.

Azizi said an investigation paper on the case was opened under Section 37 of the Firearms (Heavier Penalties) Act 1971. — Bernama





