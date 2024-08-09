KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Police today clarified that an alleged act of cat cruelty may not be as it initially appeared.

According to New Straits Times, Seberang Prai Selatan police chief Superintendent Chong Boo Khim said that a report was lodged yesterday concerning the incident in Simpang Ampat.

It is understood that the complainant is the unnamed driver of the 4WD seen in a viral video, which seemed to show a cat being dragged by its neck.

Chong said that the investigation revealed the complainant was on his way to an animal clinic after finding the stray near his housing estate.

“He took the cat to be spayed at a nearby clinic. On the way, he was unaware that the cat, which he had placed behind his four-wheel vehicle, attempted to jump out and was left hanging by a leash tied around its neck.

“It was only upon reaching the clinic that he noticed the situation and immediately removed the leash,” Chong was quoted as saying.

The matter has been referred to the state Veterinary Services Department, Chong added.

He also urged the public to avoid jumping to conclusions and misinterpreting the case.

“We advise people to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading unverified news,” he added.

Yesterday, it was reported that the Penang Department of Veterinary Services (JPV) had opened an investigation into the incident under the Animal Welfare Act 2015 [Act 772].