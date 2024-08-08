KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The Defence Ministry (Mindef) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TM Technology Services Sdn Bhd to enhance the capabilities of its defence and security stability through the profound implications of quantum technology.

The contract, worth RM34.5 million, provides network infrastructure providers with a complete Security Operations Centre facility.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said it is crucial to improve national cybersecurity infrastructure, encourage best practices among individuals and organisations and strengthen national cyber resilience.

Hence, it is also essential to recognise the role of the private sector in the advancement and application of quantum technology.

“Private sectors play a role as leaders in research and development, driving innovation that will shape the future landscape of quantum capabilities.

“Collaboration between the government and private sector is crucial to ensure that the development of quantum technologies is aligned with national security priorities and economic growth,” he said while officiating the Siber Siaga 2024 event held here, yesterday.

At this event, it was made clear the connections established during this programme are meaningful for all parties hoping to extend the national cyber landscape. — Bernama pic

This is the third series of Siber Siaga since it was officially launched in 2022 with the theme “Securing The Quantum Future: Technology, Military and Regional Stability.”

This programme is part of Mindef’s efforts to enhance its cybersecurity position and promote greater awareness and readiness in the face of growing cybersecurity threats.

Deputy Air Force Chief Lieutenant General Datuk Seri Haji Muhamad Norazlan Aris (left) handing a token of appreciation to Adly.

Adly also emphasised the importance of quantum technology and its potential to enhance various sectors.

“Therefore, we must embark on this journey together and collectively shape a future where quantum advancements will lead to various potential for all.

“To prepare for a quantum-enabled future and mitigate risks, we must take conclusive steps to build understanding, develop skills and establish connections.

“We should leverage real-world quantum experiments to cultivate a skilled quantum workforce, engage in forums and partnerships to exchange expertise and reduce industry-wide risks,” he added.