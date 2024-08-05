KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — A Chinese temple in Kuala Terengganu was not granted an exemption for women to perform at a celebration event because the performance was held in an open space that could be seen by all passers-by.

Datuk Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah, the Terengganu executive council member in charge of local councils, said that the local by-law has a non-Muslim exemption to the rule banning women performers in public places, only if they followed the conditions, news portal Malaysiakini reported today.

“Under Kuala Terengganu City Council guidelines, an exemption can be given on the ban on women performing before a male audience if the audience is non-Muslim,” he was quoted as saying.

However, he noted that in the case of the Guan Di temple, the performance was held in a space accessible to all.

“The arts and cultural dancing and singing performance permit requested by the Guan Di Temple Supporters’ Association involved male and female audiences in an open tent in an open space of the temple’s premises where passers-by can see the performances,” Wan Sukairi was reported as saying in a statement.

“As such, the performances could not be considered exclusively for non-Muslims and the general guidelines banning female performers apply.”

He said the guidelines were general and non-discriminatory, affirming that the Terengganu government did not forbid any programmes as long as there was compliance with the guidelines.

The PAS-ruled Terengganu government came under fire recently after the topic was highlighted on social media.

Vernacular paper China Press had also reported the Kuala Terengganu City Council issuing a notice to the Guan Di temple enforcing the ban on female performers during a celebration event held from July 29 to August 2.

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok has questioned why rules meant for Muslims were being applied to non-Muslims, saying clarity was needed regarding these regulations to ensure that cultural events can be inclusive for all communities.



