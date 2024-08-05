GEORGE TOWN, Aug 5 — Jagdeep Singh Deo, the Penang deputy chief minister II, is continuing his sick leave for another four days.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said he has approved Jagdeep’s application to extend his leave to this Friday.

“Last Friday he informed me that he is in good condition and that on the advice of the doctor, he asked that his leave be extended to Aug 9,” Chow said in a statement today.

Jagdeep has been on medical leave for 11 days since July 22 to treat his injured left foot, with the possibility of undergoing surgery.

