KUANTAN, Aug 1 — Police have confirmed receiving a report against a board member of a telecommunications company accused of using a fake ‘Datuk Seri’ title.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said an investigation is underway, and several individuals have been called to give their statements.

“Police received the report and the investigation is being conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code and Section 4(1) of the Pahang Emblems, Titles and Award (Prevention of Improper Use) 2017,” he told Bernama when contacted yesterday.

It was reported that the Private Secretary to the Pahang Crown Prince, Amir Syaffiq Hamzah, confirmed that the report was lodged on July 26 in Kuantan.

He was quoted as saying that checks revealed the individual, a company board member, has not been officially conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Seri Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang award and has been summoned by the police for questioning in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama