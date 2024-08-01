KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Johor Baru is installing closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) using artificial intelligence (AI) as part of the Greater Johor Baru plan, aiming to make the city more liveable, safe and smart by 2030.

Johor housing and local government committee chairman Jafni Shukor said the system would assist the police in criminal investigations, according to a report by The Star and Asia News Network.

“The smart cameras are being installed in stages until 2027 in close cooperation with the police,” he said at a press conference in Kulai.

“There will also be smart intelligence operation centres acting as data centres where the AI cameras will be closely monitored by enforcement personnel from the respective local councils and the police,” he added.

Jafni said that 1,800 AI cameras would be installed in areas under the jurisdiction of the four local authorities in Greater Johor Baru.

These include 500 each under Johor Baru City Council (MBJB), Iskandar Puteri City Council, and Pasir Gudang City Council, with 300 cameras for Kulai Municipal Council.

Jafni noted that the state would also upgrade its smart traffic light system, which will be operational on major roads, including hotspots like the Senai International Airport.

“Whenever traffic lights are not operational, road users can immediately make a complaint through an app,” he said, adding that repair works will be carried out following these complaints.

The smart traffic lights will also feature an emergency button for distress calls. So far, 33 smart traffic lights have been installed.

Johor Baru Mayor Mohd Noorazam Osman said of the 500 units planned for the area, 380 units of AI cameras were already installed within MBJB’s jurisdiction.

“The AI CCTV also increased public safety, which is key because besides allowing Johor Baru to have better traffic management, it allows a faster emergency response,” he said.

Noorazam said MBJB decided to use smart cameras out of necessity.

“Data analysis from AI CCTV can improve the city’s security, with the ability to identify vehicle registration numbers, as well as face recognition,” he said.

He noted that camera locations include Johor Baru city and major roads in MBJB’s administrative area with high traffic volumes.

Crime incidents can be recorded, allowing quicker response times.

“We are confident that steps taken by MBJB will help address safety concerns and give confidence not only to locals but also to investors,” Noorazam said.