KLUANG, July 31 — Mahkota assemblyman Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain is reported to be in stable condition and is being monitored by doctors at the Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK) here.

Her latest condition was relayed by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi after he visited the 63-year-old two-term Umno assemblyman who was earlier warded in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

His comments also dispelled rumours that Sharifah Azizah is in critical condition due to internal bleeding.

Onn Hafiz said Sharifah Azizah, who is also the Kluang Wanita Umno division chief is in stable condition but still needed rest.

“I thank the hospital for providing the best care to ensure that Sharifah Azizah recovers after being admitted to the hospital last night.

“Let us pray that her health will return like before,” he briefly told reporters after visiting her.

Onn Hafiz, who is also the Johor Umno chief, spent about 20 minutes with Sharifah Azizah at HEBHK’s ICU.

Sharifah’s youngest daughter Nadia Abu Bakar told Malaysiakini also said that her mother is in stable condition and urged all quarters against spreading fake news about her mother’s health.

It was earlier reported that Sharifah Azizah was referred to HEBHK after she complained of having shortness of breath late last night.

She was then rushed to the hospital’s ICU at 2am this morning.

Prior to that, she had been warded and later discharged from the same hospital last weekend.

Sharifah Azizah won the Mahkota state constituency in the 2022 Johor state election.

Prior to that, she was Penawar assemblyman from 2018 to 2022.