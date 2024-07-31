KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Pei Pa Koa flavour created by local ice-cream chain Inside Scoop is no longer available for sale.

It announced that the limited edition flavour has been withdrawn following “advice” from the Health Ministry yesterday.

“Following advice from the Ministry of Health (KKM) we are saying goodbye to our Pei Pa Koa ice cream flavour, effective immediately.

“If you’ve ordered this flavour online, don’t worry! Our team will reach out to sort out your refund.

“We’re really sorry for any hassle this might cause and we appreciate your understanding,” Inside Scoop said in a post on its social media channels.

Yesterday, the ministry issued a statement saying it is an offence to serve cough syrup registered with the Drug Control Authority and mixed with edible items, under Section 13B (2) of the Food Act 1983.

Those found guilty can be punished with up to five years’ imprisonment, a maximum fine of RM20,000, or both.





