JOHOR BARU, July 30 — The police have denied reports circulating on social media about an attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy in front of a fast-food restaurant in Bukit Tiram, Ulu Tiram.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said that police received a complaint yesterday from a 49-year-old local woman. Her son alleged that on June 3, at approximately 6.45pm, an unknown individual in a white van attempted to kidnap him while he was returning from school.

However, he said that the investigation revealed the incident did not occur and that the teenager had cooked up the story.

“The reported incident was fabricated by the teenager, to gain attention from his mother after being reprimanded for returning late from school,” he said in a statement tonight.

Mohd Sohaimi advised parents to remain vigilant and monitor their children’s movements both inside and outside the home.

He also urged the public not to jump to conclusions, or spread unverified information, as this can lead to unnecessary panic and misunderstandings within the community.

Recently, a police report, alleging an attempted kidnapping, went viral on social media, prompting a message urging parents and school van drivers to be extra cautious about children’s safety. — Bernama