KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has provided immediate assistance of RM5,000 to each family affected by the fire that destroyed eight homes in Kampung Manjoi, Tambun, Perak yesterday.

The Tambun MP said the aid was delivered by his political secretary Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim.

“I was informed that an initial report by the fire department found that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit,” he said in a Facebook post.

He also prayed for the fire victims, hoping their affairs would be eased and that they would be granted the strength to endure this trial.

According to several posts on Facebook, the fire, which occurred at about 5.40 pm yesterday, destroyed eight homes, six of which were occupied. No casualties were reported. — Bernama