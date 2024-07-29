GEORGE TOWN, July 29 — Several firearms, including imitation ones, were seized by the police following the arrest of four men in connection with a fight that broke out in Bukit Mertajam last month (June 13).

Penang Police Chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said all four suspects were arrested last Saturday with the first one in Juru near here.

Following the arrest, he said, the police were led to a house belonging to one of them in Sungai Bakap, near here, where various firearms were found.

“We seized two We Tactical air pistols with only the bullet casings, a packet of ball bearings and a bottle written with ‘green gas’ on it.

“The police were also taken to an office in Kampung Baru Valdor where they seized, among others, a Glock pistol, Glock bullet casings and five rounds of ammunition,” said in a statement today.

According to Hamzah, three of the suspects, aged between 19 and 24, were detained for investigation under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

The other, aged 27, is detained to assist the investigation under Section 326 of the Penal Code, Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960, he said.

He said all the suspects are locals and on remand for seven days until August 1. — Bernama

catchier headline options, make it interesting