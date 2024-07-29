IPOH, July 29 — A man who jumped into a river to flee from a police raid on a durian orchard near Batu 6, Bersia near Gerik on July 25 was found drowned Saturday.

Gerik police chief Superintendent Zulkifli Mahmood said they received a report of the public’s grim find of a body floating at 5.40 pm yesterday in the Perak River near Kampung Jagor, Gerik.

According to him, investigations revealed that the incident occurred when a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Gerik police headquarters (IPD) conducted an operation under Op Tapis in the area.

“The suspect, who was at the scene, fled towards the river and police failed to find him. We resumed our search to find him and members of the public in Kampung Jagor found his body,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Zulkifli said the victim’s body was brought to the jetty in Kampung Jagor at about 7.40 pm yesterday with help from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department and the Gerik Civil Defence Force before being taken to the Gerik Hospital’s Forensic Unit for post-mortem.

“The cause of death could not be ascertained as the body has decomposed. The case is classified as sudden death and the body has been handed over to the family for funeral arrangements,” he said. — Bernama