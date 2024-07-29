KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a Level 1 heatwave alert for 12 locations across Malaysia this morning, a further increase since yesterday.

According to MetMalaysia, the following locations were experiencing a Level 1 heatwave.

Peninsular Malaysia

  1. Perak: Larut and Matang
  2. Kedah: Kuala Muda
  3. Kelantan: Kuala Krai

Sabah

  1. Beaufort

Sarawak

  1. Kuching
  2. Sri Aman
  3. Lubok Antu
  4. Kapit
  5. Sibu
  6. Miri
  7. Telang Usan
  8. Marudi

The department defines a Level 1 heatwave as at three consecutive days of temperatures between 35C an 37C.

Level 2 is for temperatures between 37C and 40C, while the highest Level 3 is when temperatures remain above 40C for three straight days.