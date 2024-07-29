KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a Level 1 heatwave alert for 12 locations across Malaysia this morning, a further increase since yesterday.

According to MetMalaysia, the following locations were experiencing a Level 1 heatwave.

Peninsular Malaysia

Perak: Larut and Matang Kedah: Kuala Muda Kelantan: Kuala Krai

Sabah

Beaufort

Sarawak

Kuching Sri Aman Lubok Antu Kapit Sibu Miri Telang Usan Marudi

The department defines a Level 1 heatwave as at three consecutive days of temperatures between 35C an 37C.

Level 2 is for temperatures between 37C and 40C, while the highest Level 3 is when temperatures remain above 40C for three straight days.