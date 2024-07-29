PAGOH, July 29 — A 14-year-old teenager has been reported missing after he failed to reach school after leaving his grandmother’s house in Taman Abdul Rahman for classes yesterday.

The missing Form Two student, identified as Muhammad Effzaldanish Mohd Affendi, did not arrive at his secondary school, SMK Sultan Alauddin Riayat Shah 1.

He was last seen leaving for school on foot at about 7am yesterday.

The distance from the teen’s grandmother’s house in Taman Abdul Rahman to the secondary school is about 700m.

Earlier, a missing person report was lodged by Muhammad Effzaldanish’s father after attempts to locate him failed since yesterday.

Muar police chief Assistant Commissioner Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the missing teenager is slender, standing 160cm tall and weighing 50kg.

He was last seen wearing his secondary school uniform.

“Police appeal to the public who have seen Muhammad Effzaldanish or know of his current whereabouts to contact investigating officer Inspector Seventy Panner Silvan at 011-1625 1909.

“The public can also contact the Muar police hotline at 06-9564800 or any nearby police station,” he said in a statement today.

It is understood that Muhammad Effzaldanish, an only child, was in the care of his grandmother as his father works in Tampin, Negeri Sembilan.

Yesterday, the school’s office contacted Muhammad Effzaldanish’s father after his son was reported absent from class.



