KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz yesterday addressed the importance of restoring public confidence in the party.

Tengku Zafrul emphasised the significance of the 3Ms — message, medium and messenger — in winning back public trust.

“Everything we do to restore public trust in Umno depends on these 3Ms,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Tengku Zafrul, who is also the investment, trade and industry minister, shared his message yesterday during the simultaneous opening of the Penampang Umno and its wings' delegate meetings.

He said that Umno’s message should relate to issues or policies impacting the public, not just internal politics or personal agendas.

He highlighted the importance of selecting appropriate mediums to reach different audiences, including Facebook, TikTok, conventional media and face-to-face meetings.

However, he stressed that the ‘messenger’ element is the most crucial.

“It’s pointless if our message is correct and the medium is appropriate, but the messenger lacks credibility,” he said.

He pointed out that Umno leaders play a vital role in this process as their words are scrutinised by the public.

“If their words are empty, how can they have credibility? People won’t believe them,” he added.

He also praised Umno ministers for fulfilling their responsibilities effectively, which he believes will help in gaining public trust as ‘messengers’.

However, he emphasised that the responsibility to restore trust is not limited to ministers.

“From leaders at all levels to ordinary members, all Umno members are responsible for restoring public confidence in Umno,” he said.

In the 15th general election, the Umno-led Barisan Nasional only managed to secure 30 parliamentary seats out of the 178 it contested. Umno holds 26 of those seats.