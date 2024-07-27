SIBU, July 27 — The Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) reminds the public not to carry out open burning during the current hot and dry weather in Sarawak now to avoid fires that are difficult to control.

Sibu JBPM chief, Andy Alie said there are more than 50 hot spots detected in the area under the 10 Fire and Rescue Stations (BBP) of the zone which consists of Sungai Merah, Sibu Sentral, Sibu Jaya, Kanowit, Selangau, Mukah, Sarikei , Bintangor, Song and Tanjung Manis stations.

“Currently, Sarawak is experiencing hot and dry weather which causes high environmental temperatures. The public is reminded not to conduct open burning, especially in areas that easily and often catch fire such as peat land, garbage disposal sites and garden and farm areas,” he told Bernama.

He said for the period between Jan 1 and yesterday, there were 84 cases of garden/farm fires in Sibu Zone. — Bernama



