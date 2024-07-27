KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Charged with the murder of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah yesterday, Lance Corporal Muhammad Alif Monjani now faces a suspension from police duty.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the suspension was recommended by Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris, Sinar Harian reported today.

“Bukit Aman has accepted the recommendation to suspend the officer from duty,” Razarudin was quoted as telling the Malay daily.

Azizi had previously told reporters that Muhammad Alif had served in the police force for some five years.

The 26-year-old accused was also initially described to be 25-year-old Nur Farah Kartini’s boyfriend.

He was charged with murdering the car rental employee at the Magistrate’s Court in Kuala Kubu Baru, Selangor yesterday.

Nur Farah Kartini was reported missing on July 10 after delivering a rental car to a customer in Tanjung Malim, Perak.

Her body was found in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang in Hulu Selangor, at about 6pm on July 15.



