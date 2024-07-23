KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The Dewan Negara today recorded its heartfelt congratulations to the King of Malaysia His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, and the Queen Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah on His Majesty’s installation last Saturday.

Dewan Negara President, Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, in his address before commencing the session, stated that all members of the Dewan Negara are prepared to serve and contribute under Sultan Ibrahim’s reign.

“Article 44 of the Federal Constitution clearly states that the legislative authority of the Federation shall be vested in a Parliament, which consists of the King (Yang di-Pertuan Agong) and two Houses of Parliament, namely the Dewan Negara and the Dewan Rakyat.

“May Their Majesties reign on the throne with the full blessings of Allah SWT and may we, the appointed members of the Dewan Negara, be ready to serve and contribute under Their Majesties’ reign.

“Dirgahayu Tuanku (Long live the King), Daulat Tuanku,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim was installed as the 17th King of Malaysia in a ceremony steeped in customs and traditions at Istana Negara on July 20.

Held at the Balairung Seri of Istana Negara, the installation ceremony proclaimed to the world that Sultan Ibrahim had ascended the throne as the Supreme Head of State, bearing the responsibility of being the protector of the Malaysian people for the next five years. — Bernama