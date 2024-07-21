CYBERJAYA, July 21 — A total of 2,000 fresh chickens and 1,000 packs of five-kilogramme (kg) rice are available at the Jualan Ehsan Rahmah programme held in conjunction with the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 launch ceremony here today.

Programme coordinator Rosnaini Abdul Malek said they were among six main items offered at discounts between 20 and 30 per cent compared to market prices.

“Other main food items sold include eggs, ikan rakyat (such as kembung, cencaru and bawal), beef, and cooking oil in one kg packets, as these are among the top choices for the public,” she told Bernama.

Rosnaini, who is also Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS) general manager (business and marketing), explained that due to limited stock, each buyer can only purchase two chickens and one pack of rice.

“For eggs, 700 trays are available, with each buyer allowed one tray. There are 400 packs of beef, each weighing 900 grammes (g), and each buyer can buy two packs.

“Some 850 cooking oil packets are available, with each buyer allowed to purchase two. As for fish stocks, there are 400 packs, each containing six to seven fish, and buyers can purchase these without any limit,” she added.

In addition to the six main items, 25 other products are available at the programme, including cooking oil in 5kg bottles, sugar, condensed milk, rice noodles and frozen curry puffs.

Rosnaini estimated that around 1,000 visitors would benefit from Jualan Ehsan Rahmah, which is organised by the Selangor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry in collaboration with the state government.

Meanwhile, visitor Norezadatul Shahizad, 34, said that Jualan Ehsan Rahmah greatly helps the public cope with the high cost of living.

“Moreover, it’s mid-month, and money is tight. So, having such sales greatly helps my family’s expenses. If you buy a chicken at the supermarket, it costs almost RM20, but here, it’s half the price,” said the Kajang resident.

The National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 launch ceremony, which features a carnival concept, runs from 9am to 4.30pm and is filled with various activities to instil patriotism among Malaysians.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will officiate the event at 3pm. — Bernama