ALOR SETAR, July 20 — An 18-year-old male teenager died while waiting to watch the FA Cup semi-final, first-leg match between Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at Darul Aman Stadium here last night.

Kota Setar District Police Chief ACP Siti Nor Salawati Saad said the teenager collapsed while seated in the stands at around 7pm.

“The teenager, who came to the stadium with his younger brother to watch the football match between KDA FC and JDT, reportedly collapsed and lost consciousness while in the stands before the match started.

“Spectators who witnessed the incident immediately contacted the Civil Defence Force (APM) on duty at the stadium to transport the teenager to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) for treatment,” she said in a statement here today.

According to Siti Nor Salawati, upon arrival at the HSB Emergency Zone, medical officers confirmed that the teenager had passed away.

She said checks and interviews with the family revealed that the teenager had been a heart disease patient since childhood.

She added that HSB medical authorities confirmed the cause of death as “Complex Cyanotic Heart Disease,” related to his heart condition.

Earlier, a five-second video clip went viral on social media showing medical personnel at Darul Aman Stadium rushing to carry a teenager on a stretcher. — Bernama