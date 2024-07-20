KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Three of Malaysia’s digital banks have confirmed that their operations were not affected despite the global information technology (IT) outage yesterday.

Earlier yesterday, the world was shocked by the news of a massive Windows outage that plunged banks, airlines, and other organisations into chaos around the world.

Aeon Bank (M) Bhd chief executive officer Raja Teh Maimunah Raja Abdul Aziz stated that the digital bank operates using Google Workspace.

“We are utilising Amazon Web Services, not Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure.

“Currently, we have not observed any degradation in our services,” she told Bernama at 5.45pm.

Meanwhile, at 7.06pm, GX Bank responded stating that the digital bank was also not affected by the disruption.

Boost group chief executive officer Sheyantha Abeykoon said the digital bank has robust systems in place to ensure the reliability and continuity of its e-wallet and digital banking services.

“Our technical teams are constantly monitoring our systems to maintain uninterrupted service and optimal performance,” he said.

It was reported that Microsoft users globally, including banks, reported extensive disruptions yesterday, only hours after the technology company announced that it was gradually resolving an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services. — Bernama