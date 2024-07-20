MERSING, July 20 — Three men suffered burns when a fuel tank on a passenger boat exploded at the MSG Boat Building yesterday.

Mersing Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Assistant Superintendent Abdul Muiz Mukhtar said the victims, Jumarianto Darto, 51, his son Muhammad Hazmi Farhan Jumarianto, 20, and Muhammad Iman Abd Ghaffar, 37, were taken to Mersing Hospital by members of the public for treatment.

He said they received an emergency call at 1.20am before two Light Fire Rescue Tender (LFRT) vehicles with 14 firemen were dispatched to the scene.

“On arrival, the team found that 80 per cent of the boat, which was dry-docked in a 30 by 10-foot workshop, had been destroyed by fire. The three individuals inside the boat were found to have suffered burns.

“According to the younger brother of one of the victims, the boat was due to be sent to Kuantan, Pahang, after the oil tank was drained. The explosion occurred while the tank was being emptied,” he told Bernama yesterday, adding that the fire extinguishing operation ended at 2.15am.

Mersing district police chief Superintendent Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani, when contacted, confirmed receiving a report on the incident.

Meanwhile, in Kota Baru, a married couple with their two children suffered burns after a fire broke out at a house in Kampung Gong Hilir, Bachok, early yesterday.

Bachok Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Lokman Yusoh said the blaze at 5am caused the husband to suffer burns to his neck and both arms.

He said that the man’s wife and their two children also suffered burns on their arms and hands.

“All the victims, aged between 15 and 40, have been sent to Bachok Hospital for further treatment.

“We received an emergency call at 5.48am, and 14 personnel from the Bachok and Tok Bali fire stations were rushed to the scene,” he said when contacted yesterday, adding that the fire had caused about 50 per cent damage to the house.

He added that the fire was brought under control at 6.23am before fully being extinguished by 7.40am. — Bernama