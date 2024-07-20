KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Efforts to enhance Malaysia-Bahrain cooperation in various fields for mutual benefit were among the topics discussed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during his courtesy call on the King of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad Isa Al Khalifa, last night.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said both he and Sheikh Hamad believed continuous efforts should be made to increase cooperation in politics, economy, education, culture, tourism, and the health sector.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Malaysia-Bahrain relations. We believe that this milestone will provide more opportunities to foster cooperation and friendship in various fields, beyond just economic cooperation, including sharing experiences related to the global Islamic banking sector,” he said.

Sheikh Hamad arrived here yesterday to attend the Installation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia, which will take place at Istana Negara today. — Bernama