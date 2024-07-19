KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Three local men will be charged at the Kajang Court Complex today for allegedly murdering their friend over the RM7,000 that he owed, said police.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the investigation into the case was initiated following the discovery of a torched body in the bushes near the Semenyih Dam in Selangor on June 23.

On July 11, police detained four male acquaintances of the victim, aged between 18 and 44, in Batu 14, Hulu Langat, to assist in the probe.

He said the identity of the 28-year-old male victim was confirmed through DNA testing, adding that police believed that the deceased owed money to one of the four suspects.

“Results from urine tests indicated that all those detained tested positive for methamphetamine and two of them have over 20 prior records related to serious crimes,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Nazron said three of the suspects will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, and another suspect will be a prosecution witness. — Bernama