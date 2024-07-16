PUTRAJAYA, July 16 — Malaysia is closely monitoring the aftermath of the shooting incident that took place in the vicinity of a mosque in the Al-Wadi Al-Kabir area of Muscat, Oman earlier Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry through Malaysian Embassy in Muscat, Oman is actively coordinating efforts with local authorities to obtain further information.

“Malaysians in the affected areas are urged to stay vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by the local authorities,” said the ministry also known as Wisma Putra.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Muscat at Villa No.2443, Way 3030 Shatti Al Qurum P.O. Box 51, Bareeq Alshati, Muscat or call +(968) 2469 8329, +(968) 7159 2388 or through email addresses [email protected].

Advertisement

Wisma Putra said it will strive to keep the public informed of any recent developments.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA) reports quoting police, at least four people were killed and several others were wounded by gunfire in the incident. — Bernama

Advertisement