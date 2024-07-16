KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Human Resource Development Corp (HRD Corp) has issued a letter of demand to The Edge Communications Sdn Bhd and one of its writers, alleging defamation in their publication of the findings of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Auditor-General’s Report 20204.

The legal letter was sent by law firm Amrit & Company, representing HRD Corp, The Edge – the business daily owned by The Edge Communications – reported today.

According to the news report, HRD Corp accused the media company of tarnishing its reputation and that of its officials by misinterpreting the findings made by the National Audit Department in two articles.

One was titled “PAC flags dubious property deals by HRD Corp” published on July 4, while the other was titled “Frankly Speaking: Total breach of governance at HRD Corp” and published in the July 8 to 14 edition of The Edge Malaysia weekly.

The agency, which is under the jurisdiction of the Human Resources Ministry, reportedly denied allegations of audit failure, mishandling funds, or breaching procedures.

It asserted that all investments were made in accordance with the Human Resources Development Fund Act 2001 and documented with proper governance.

They clarified that their investment panel was not required to report decisions to the board of directors.

“The impugned statements are false, misguided, and misleading,” the law firm was quoted as saying in its legal letter by The Edge.

It reportedly said the articles were published without verification with HRD Corp and demanded the removal of the articles and a formal written apology published in two English-language dailies and The Edge's website within 48 hours.

The Edge Media Group CEO and publisher Datuk Ho Kay Tat reportedly stood by the publication of the two disputed articles and promised to defend the company against any legal action by HRD Corp, saying the issues are of public interest



