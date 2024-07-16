IPOH, July 16 — Datuk Azizi Mat Aris has been appointed the new Perak police chief effective today.

He was previously the state deputy police commissioner.

“We will also continue the previous programmes and policies, undertaken by the former state police chief, as it was done when I was deputy.

“And the concept that I want to bring as the new chief is that we are always together with our group of organisations as well as with the community,” he told a press conference here.

Azizi replaced Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri who has been promoted to director of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department in Bukit Aman after serving for nearly two years as the Perak chief police.

The handover of duties was held at the Senior Officers mess in the state police headquarters and was officiated by the Federal Management Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim.

Azizi, who hails from Kuala Kangsar, began his career with the police force in 1987 and among the service held were Bukit Aman management department’s assistant director and aide-de-camp to Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Zulkafli Sariaat has been appointed as the new Perak deputy police chief.