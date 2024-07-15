KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The government has announced plans to reduce speed limits and install additional speed bumps in school areas, without requiring extra federal funding.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi highlighted the alarming statistic of an average of 67 deaths annually in school zones.

“To address this, we propose reducing the speed limit to 30 kilometres per hour in school areas,” said Ahmad Zahid.

“Additionally, speed bumps will be installed, with implementation handled by local authorities and schools; thus, avoiding any additional government expenditure.”

Ahmad Zahid made these comments during a press conference after chairing a committee meeting on road safety and congestion at the Kuala Lumpur Command and Control Centre today.

He also said that police findings revealed a 6.83 per cent increase in road accidents.

Most fatalities involved motorcyclists and pillion riders, with 1,908 deaths, followed by 436 car drivers and passengers, and 161 pedestrian deaths, he added.

