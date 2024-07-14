TAIPING, July 14 — Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) will continue to strengthen cooperation, including at the grassroots level, to ensure political stability in the country, said Unity Government Secretariat head Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

He said it would take time to establish solid cooperation at all levels, but it is achievable.

“It is the same in the context of the unity government. The parties were previously rivals but when required they came together, (but) it takes time.

“This is a normal process because at the leadership level we do not resort to compulsion and want it (cooperation) to form naturally,” said Asyraf, who is also Umno secretary-general.

He was speaking to reporters after opening the Taiping Umno division meeting here yesterday.

On July 11, Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof said the unity government should focus on strengthening cooperation between PH and BN members at the grassroots level.

Mujahid said this is important for unity government parties to dominate elections. — Bernama

