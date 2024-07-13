JELI, July 13 — The Kelantan Wildlife Protection and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) captured a female sun bear in Kampung Sungai Satan, Jeli, yesterday.

Its director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said the sun bear was captured following a complaint received on Tuesday about the animal being spotted roaming in the orchard of villagers.

“Responding to the complaint, members from the Jeli Perhilitan office visited the location the next day and installed a trap to capture the animal.

“The sun bear entered the trap and was successfully caught yesterday, providing relief to the villagers and preventing further losses from crop and property damage,” he said in a statement today.

According to Mohamad Hafid, the bear would be relocated to a more suitable and safe habitat soon.

To reduce the risk of bear attacks, he advised residents, especially smallholders, to take mitigation measures such as never going to the orchard alone, avoiding the orchard at night, keeping the orchard clean and ensuring lights are on around the house at night.

Mohamad Hafid said relocating the bear is not a long-term solution, given the proximity to the Sungai Sator Permanent Forest Reserve, the natural habitat of the wildlife.

“The public is advised to exercise caution if they come across wild animals and to avoid actions that might put them at risk,” he said. — Bernama



