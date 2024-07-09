IPOH, July 9 — A woman who was injured after falling into a 10-metre-deep ravine while descending Mount Korbu was successfully rescued early this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (Operations) assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the 35-year-old victim was safely brought out at around 1.30am.

The victim was subsequently handed over to the health authorities for further medical treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Sabarodzi reported that the department received information about the incident at 3.29pm prompting a search and rescue (SAR) operation launched by the Tambun Fire and Rescue Station.

The victim was part of a hiking expedition set to conquer Mount Korbu and Mount Gayong with 34 other participants, which began on July 6. — Bernama

