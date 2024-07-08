JASIN, July 8 — A 60-millimetre Practice Inert mortar bomb was found in an unoccupied rental house in Taman Bukit Tembakau, Merlimau, last Saturday.

Jasin district police chief DSP Ahmad Jamil Radzi said the practice bomb, confirmed to be non-explosive, was discovered by a 30-year-old man who is a neighbour of the house owner.

He said the man was asked by the 65-year-old female house owner to clean up personal belongings left behind by the previous tenant about seven months earlier.

“During the process, the man discovered an object that looked like a mortar bomb and sent a picture of the device to the house owner, who then filed a police report at 7.58 pm on the same day.

Advertisement

“Acting on the report, officers from the Bomb Disposal Unit of the Melaka Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) rushed to the house at 8.45 pm and confirmed the discovery of the mortar bomb,” he said in a statement here today.

The bomb was then taken to the Melaka IPK for disposal.

According to Ahmad Jamil, the single-storey terrace house was previously rented to a man working in the state since 2022 before he left the house in January this year.

Advertisement

The premises had not been rented to anyone else for nearly seven months.

He added that the house owner had not been in contact with the tenant since then, and the police are currently tracing the man to assist in further investigations. — Bernama