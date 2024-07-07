MELAKA, July 7 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate’s defeat in yesterday’s Sungai Bakap state by-election in Penang, does not signify the end for the coalition parties within the Unity Government, particularly Umno, as they prepare for upcoming elections.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the parties under Pakatan Harapan remain committed to securing victories for the Unity Government candidates in future by-elections.

“We accept the outcome as the people’s decision... this is not the end of by-elections for any candidate within the Unity Government coalition parties,” he told reporters after the opening of Kota Melaka Umno division delegates meeting at Telok Mas Community here today.

Also present were Melaka Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh who is also Melaka chief minister and Kota Melaka division chief who is also State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture, Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) maintained the status quo in Sungai Bakap after its candidate, Abidin Ismail, defeated PH candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin, with 4,267 majority votes.

The Sungai Bakap by-election was held following the death of its incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, who was also PAS Nibong Tebal Division chief on May 24.

Meanwhile, in his address, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the deputy prime minister, reminded Umno members to make changes to win over voters.

“We must remember that politics today is not just about development politics, but it’s about issues and sentiments that we must champion.

“How many among us are willing to answer and defend our leaders when they are criticised? We only know how to make (certain issues) viral with our friends. In this situation, we must rise and become more aware,” he said. — Bernama