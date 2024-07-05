PUTRAJAYA, July 5 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the King and Queen of Malaysia will be gracing the National Maal Hijrah 1446H Celebration to be held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre this Sunday.

Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff, in a statement today, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail would also attend the celebration themed “al-Falah Pemacu Malaysia Madani”.

She said the highlight of the celebration, expected to be attended by 6,000 guests, would be the Royal Address by Sultan Ibrahim, followed by the presentation of the National and International Tokoh Maal Hijrah Awards to the recipients.

“The recipients of the awards are selected based on their significant contributions to the development of the ummah and the advancement of Islamic teachings, in addition to receiving recognition from both local and international communities,” she said.

Regarding the theme, she said it was a manifestation of the essence of Prophet Muhammad’s teachings and was highly significant in driving the Muslim community in the country towards true success in this world and the hereafter.

“In this context, the concept of ummah development based on al-Falah (success) needs to be nurtured, worked on, appreciated and achieved to realise the Malaysia Madani aspirations,” she added.

Hakimah said the event would be broadcast live on RTM’s TV1 and simulcast by several local television and radio stations, including TV Al-Hijrah, Nasional FM, Bernama Radio and Jakim’s Web TV.

She said the prayer ceremony for the end and beginning of the new Hijrah year would be held at the Putra Mosque here at 7pm tomorrow, which will be led by the Grand Imam Muhamad Zakuwa Rodzali.

“I hope that this year’s Maal Hijrah celebration will bring significant benefits to all of us towards creating a successful ummah in this world and the hereafter,” she said. — Bernama