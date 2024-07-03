SUNGAI PETANI, July 3 — The Kedah Department of Environment (DOE) detected a recycling factory suspected of processing used plastic into fish feed pellets, in an industrial area here, today.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the activity was detected by DOE in Op Patuh (Integrated Compliance Operation) which was carried out jointly with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the Immigration Department (JIM) starting at 11am.

He said in the operation, two factories were found to be carrying out off-site acquisition of scheduled waste (e-waste) without environmental impact assessment (EIA) approval and license from DOE and were conducting plastic recycling activities without EIA approval.

He said that one of the recycling factories involved is believed to be operating illegally and is producing pellets packed and labelled as fish food.

Advertisement

“The inspection found about 100 tonnes had been processed into pellets and packed in plastic bags labelled freshwater fish food,” he said.

Nik Nazmi said this after joining in the operation to raid the two factories in an effort to whiten recycling operation sites in the industrial area here, today.

In a raid at another factory, more than 1,500 tonnes of electronic waste were found, and an Equipment Operation Detention (POK) was issued on the premises.

Advertisement

“I would like to emphasise that Op Patuh which was implemented today is in line with and coincides with the aspiration to whiten the industry in Kedah.

“This aims to control activities that do not comply with the law and damage the environment, risk the health of the local community and cause leakage to state and national revenue,” he said.

He said the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) is always committed to ensure all industries comply with the Environmental Quality Act 1974 as well as other related legislations. — Bernama