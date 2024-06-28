Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 ― The Cyber Security Bill 2024 is scheduled to be gazetted in the third quarter of this year, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territory) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the effective date of gazetting can only be set after the process of drafting related regulations is completed and the draft is approved by the Attorney General's Chamber.

The National Cyber Security Agency under the National Security Council (NACSA) has identified four regulations and is in the process of drafting them, she said in a written reply to the Dewan Rakyat on the Parliament website today.

Advertisement

She said the regulations include that any person providing cyber security service obtain the Cyber Security Service Provider Licence, compounding of offences, risk assessment and audit and the notification of Cyber Security incidents.

“The Bill will be enforced to convince the people that the cyber environment in the country is safe from any form of cyber attack,” she said in response to a question from Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN-Kuala Krai).

The Cyber Security Bill 2024 was passed by the Dewan Rakyat last March 27 and the Dewan Negara on April 3.

Advertisement

It is aimed at enhancing the nation's cybersecurity through compliance with specific measures, standards and processes in managing cybersecurity threats. ― Bernama