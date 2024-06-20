KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and China’s Premier Li Qiang give their commitment to promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation.

In a joint statement between China and Malaysia on Deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Towards China-Malaysia Community with a Shared Future released today, both leaders agreed that the world is undergoing profound changes and has entered a new period of instability and transformation.

“Both countries are important representatives of developing countries in Asia and emerging economies.

“The strategic significance of bilateral relations has been further highlighted, which is crucial to not only their peoples but also the future of this region, enhancing the unity and cooperation of the ‘Global South’,” the statement noted.

Li departed for home today after concluding a three-day official visit to Malaysia. The visit is his maiden visit to Malaysia after assuming the post in March last year.

During the visit, Li and Anwar held a closed door meeting yesterday to discuss bilateral relations between Malaysia and China. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both leaders also witnessed the signing of 14 memoranda of understanding and agreement involving nine Malaysian ministries.

In deepening the development synergy, both leaders said they will seize the opportunities provided by the signing of the Belt and Road Cooperation Plan between the two countries to further synergise development strategies and enhance practical cooperation in all areas.

“(Both sides are also) keen on promoting integrated and coordinated development, jointly decide and launch mutually agreed projects, achieve deeper integration of industrial and supply chains, data chains and talent chains, and further improve the level and quality of China-Malaysia cooperation,” it said.

Meanwhile, Anwar and Li have agreed to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment and infrastructure connectivity.

“The Chinese side supports the Malaysian side in promoting the development of domestic transportation, ports and related logistics industries while both sides agreed to strengthen rail transportation and infrastructure cooperation and contribute to the realisation of the Pan-Asian Railway vision,” it said.

It said both sides will continue to work closely to promote key projects including Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link and the “Two Countries, Twin Parks” between China and Malaysia, further expand the trade scale, strengthen financial cooperation, encourage two-way investment, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the field of intellectual property, and provide a good business environment.

“Malaysia welcomes China’s application to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and reiterated that the CPTPP remains open to accession by economies that can satisfy the three Auckland Principles,” said the statement.

Moving forward, the two countries will seize the opportunities of developing new quality productive forces in the areas of digital economy, green development, artificial intelligence (AI) and energy, explore cooperation in the advanced manufacturing industry, scientific and technological innovation, SMEs development and start-up as well as financial services.

Both sides will also jointly develop and identify new areas for mutual synergy and capitalise on existing cooperation and facilitation platforms.

“The Chinese side appreciates the Malaysian side for providing open and fair opportunities for Chinese enterprises to participate in the construction of Malaysia’s 5G network, and at the same time the two sides agree to carry out more exchanges and cooperation in the semiconductor value chain and maintain the stability of the industrial and global supply chains,” it added.

The statement also said the Chinese side is willing to import more high-quality agricultural, electrical and electronic, halal and green products from Malaysia, while China on the other hand welcomes Malaysia to continue expanding exports to the country through platforms such as the China International Import Expo and the China-Asean Expo. — Bernama