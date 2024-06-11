GEORGE TOWN, June 11 — Penang Perikatan Nasional (PN) has decided to let PAS defend the Sungai Bakap seat in the coming by-election.

Penang PN said this agreement was reached at a meeting held last Sunday.

A representative of PAS will also be appointed as director of the by-election, it said in a statement today.

Penang PN directed all its parliamentary constituency liaison bodies to give their full cooperation to ensure a victory for the PAS candidate.

“The PN candidate for the Sungai Bakap state by-election will be picked and announced by the PN supreme council,” the statement said.

The Election Commission (EC) has set July 6 for polling and June 22 as nomination day for the by-election, with early voting to be held on July 2.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

In the last Penang state election, Nor Zamri, the Nibong Tebal PAS chief, defeated Pakatan Harapan candidate Nurhidayah Che Ros by a majority of 1,563 votes. — Bernama