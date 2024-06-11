ANKARA, June 11 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin paid a courtesy call on his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler at the Turkiye National Defence Ministry here today (Tuesday).

Mohamed Khaled, who arrived at 10am (Turkiye time), with a Malaysian delegation then received a ceremonial welcome at a MoND parade, before spending almost an hour in a meeting with Guler.

This is Mohamed Khaled’s first visit to Turkiye since being appointed Defence Minister on December 12, last year.

The visit aims to strengthen defence cooperation between both countries in addition to attending the inaugural Malaysia-Turkiye High Level Committee on Defence Cooperation (HLC) meeting.

Yesterday, a government-to-government (G2G) memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed on the procurement of defence products as well as collaboration and partnership agreements involving Malaysian and Turkiye defence industry players.

In addition, Mohamed Khaled also visited several Turkish defence companies such as Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS), Aselsan and Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE). — Bernama

