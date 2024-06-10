KUCHING, June 10 — Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today asked the federal government to provide Sarawak with more funds to research cheaper fuel sources instead of relying on diesel.

The Sarawak premier said that having cheaper alternatives ends the need for subsidies.

“Give more funds to Sarawak, then we will look for alternative energy,” he told reporters after delivering the keynote address at the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition here.

Abang Johari was asked to comment on the new ceiling pump price of diesel in peninsular Malaysia to RM3.35 per litre effective from midnight today, up from RM2.15 per litre previously.

The pump price in Sarawak and Sabah remains at RM2.15 per litre for now.

He said the federal government will have to look for alternative energy that is cheaper.

“Find the solution, then you solve the whole problem, is it not?

“Then we don't have to use the diesel anymore,” he said.