KUCHING, June 10 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg announced today the state government’s unwavering commitment to working with domestic and international partners to spearhead the energy transition.

He said this collaborative effort aims to propel Sarawak towards achieving its climate goals and contributing to global sustainability.

“These collaborations showcase Sarawak’s proactive embrace of hydrogen, a cornerstone of the state’s new economy and a pivotal component of its sustainable energy future,” he told reporters after presenting his keynote address at the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition (APGH 2024).

“Moreover, they facilitate technology transfer and knowledge exchange, enabling Sarawak to benefit from established players in the field and advance local capacity and innovation in developing the hydrogen economy,” he added.

The premier also announced the state government through the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, has secured a prestigious study grant from the Ministry of Economy and Finance, South Korea.

He said the grant will enable the state to embark on a groundbreaking study to develop the Sarawak Hydrogen Roadmap, a comprehensive blueprint for harnessing the immense potential of hydrogen energy in our state.

“We aim to advance Sarawak’s leadership in the hydrogen economy by partnering with South Korea to explore innovative hydrogen production and utilisation strategies, “ he said.

He stressed that to the Sarawak Hydrogen Roadmap will guide the state government’s efforts, covering technological advancements, infrastructure development, and regulatory frameworks.

“Through collaboration, we seek economic growth, job creation, and environmental stewardship, contributing to global sustainability goals,” the premier explained.